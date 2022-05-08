Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign for May 8

TORONTO — Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Timmins: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Cambridge: Hosts Mother’s Day brunch. 10 a.m., 29 Grey Street.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
No scheduled events.
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
Guelph: Visit to Guelph Sikh Society Gurdwara. 11:30 a.m., 410 Clair Rd. E.
Guelph: Speaking with local constituents and debate prep. Afternoon.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
