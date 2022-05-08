Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign for May 8

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2022 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario political leaders make their pitches to voters ahead of 2022 provincial election' Ontario political leaders make their pitches to voters ahead of 2022 provincial election
WATCH: With just days to go before the official start of the provincial election campaign, Ontario political leaders were out pitching more ideas to lure voters. Matthew Bingley reports – Apr 29, 2022

TORONTO — Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Timmins: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Cambridge: Hosts Mother’s Day brunch. 10 a.m., 29 Grey Street.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

No scheduled events.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Visit to Guelph Sikh Society Gurdwara. 11:30 a.m., 410 Clair Rd. E.

Guelph: Speaking with local constituents and debate prep. Afternoon.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagAndrea Horwath tagSteven Del Duca tagOntario election 2022 tagMike Schreiner tag2022 Ontario election tagOntario 2022 Election tag

