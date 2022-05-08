Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford pledges to restore Northlander passenger rail service, rebuild Highway 101

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2022 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'How recognizable are Ontario’s party leaders' How recognizable are Ontario’s party leaders
WATCH: Ontario’s election campaign has been underway for nearly a week, but exclusive polling for Global News shows many don’t know the main party leaders. Matthew Bingley hit the streets to find out how recognizable they are.

Ontario Progressive Conservatives are pledging to improve road and rail transportation in northern Ontario, including investing $75 million to restore the Northlander passenger rail service between Toronto and Timmins, Ont.

Party leader Doug Ford says the Tories will also expand the formerly shuttered rail service by extending the Northlander to Cochrane, Ont., and adding a connection point to Polar Bear Express service to Moosonee, Ont.

The Northlander rail service was cancelled in 2012 by the then Liberal government, who said at the time it was too costly to subsidize.

The Progressive Conservatives announced a few weeks ago that it earmarked $75 million for the restoration of the rail, targeting the middle of this decade for service to restart.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hydro bills debate returns for 2022 Ontario election

Story continues below advertisement

During Sunday’s campaign stop in Timmins, Ford also pledged the Tories would invest $74 million to rebuild Highway 101 through the city, describing it as a key traffic artery for the region’s mining and forestry sectors.

Ford is the only party leader with a formal campaign stop scheduled for the day.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath won’t be making any announcements, but is set to host a Mother’s Day brunch in Cambridge, Ont.

That’s one of several ridings in which the NDP came within striking distance in the 2018 election and are hoping to win this time.

Belinda Karahalios won the riding of Cambridge in the last election for the Progressive Conservatives but was kicked out of the caucus after voting against COVID-19 public health measures.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be taking a personal day.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagAndrea Horwath tagProgressive Conservative tagSteven Del Duca tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario PC tagElection Campaign tag2022 Ontario election tagTimmins tagNorthlander tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers