April 2022 Coach of the Month: Madison Nicholas

Gymnastics is back in full swing after multiple disruptions over the past two years and one young coach in Manitoba is thrilled to be back in the gym.

“I like seeing my girls improve and grow,” said Tamarack Gymnastics assistant coach Madison Nicholas. “And not just their gymnastics, but their skills outside of gymnastics, like their punctuality, stuff like that.”

It’s one of many qualities that help make Nicholas a memorable coach for hundreds of young athletes in the town of Mitchell, just west of Steinbach on Highway 52.

Nevaeh Hebert has been learning various aspects of gymnastics from Nicolas for three years. Simply put, it didn’t take coach Nicolas long to become her favourite instructor.

“I learn new skills every time I come here. That’s how I learned to do my back handspring,” Hebert smiled.

Before taking up coaching, Nicolas was a completive artistic gymnast and was forced to stop competing at the age of 15 because of back issues.

“There’s more expected of you as a competitive coach because you need to get them ready for competitions and stuff. With the littles, it’s easier because you don’t have to worry about competitions.”

“The kids love her,” said Tamarack’s head gymnastics instructor, Amanda Pearson. “All of her athletes love her. She does an amazing job with her athletes. She helps in every aspect that we need her to help with. She’s always early, she’s always working hard and she deserves this.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by many parents at Tamarack as well.

