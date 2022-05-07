Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 9:21 pm
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Farmers Market tagExhibition Park tagProducers tagLethbridge Farmers Market tagLethbridge and District Exhibition tagLethbridge market tagtop-quality products tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Story continues below advertisement

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Related News

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Story continues below advertisement

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Lifestyle

Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted
Farmers' market-goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day on Sat, May 7. View image in full screen
Farmers' market goers at Lethbridge and District Exhibition were excited for opening day of the market, Saturday May 7, 2022. Global News

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Read more: Exhibition Park announces dates, locations for 2021 Lethbridge farmers’ markets

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.

Related News

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers