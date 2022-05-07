Lethbridge Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

Send this page to someone via email

With the weather finally starting to warm up, Lethbridge and District Exhibition Saturday Farmers’ Market welcomed back shoppers on their opening day.

Paul De Jonge, owner and operator of Broxburn Vegetables, is well known for his delicious vine-ripened tomatoes. He said the Lethbridge market is an excellent place for people to purchase top-quality products and meet producers face-to-face.

“It’s always exciting for a farmer to be able to sell your products,” said De Jonge.

Mevisha Maistry, director of communications, marketing and event development for Lethbridge and District Exhibition, said as the season continues to grow, they’re looking forward to bringing more vendors and a culinary program that will include signature food offerings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re very fortunate to be in the hub of the agri-food corridor, so to be able to come and find fresh produce is something really unique to this area,” said Maistry.