Weather warning continues of possible flurries on B.C. mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

Plan on motoring into or out of B.C.’s Southern Interior? Be prepared for a wet and possibly snowy drive.

On Saturday, Environment Canada continued its special weather statement for B.C.’s mountain passes, saying the potential for snow flurries will persist until Sunday.

The national weather agency says roads under the statement include the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Kamloops, as well as Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton, and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

3:43 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 6 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 6

“Snow levels will remain at or below mountain pass levels in southern B.C. through the weekend,” said Environment Canada. “A series of disturbances moving across the Interior will bring precipitation to the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snow over highway passes are expected to be generally light. However, there is a potential for Kootenay Pass to receive more than 15 cm of snow Saturday night through Sunday.”

Provincial regulations require designated snow tires when travelling over mountain passes during winter and early spring. However, that requirement runs from Oct. 1 to April 30. More information about that requirement can be found on the provincial government’s website.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

1:31 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 6 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 6