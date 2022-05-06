Menu

Canada

Garth Brooks looking into options after Edmonton show sells out in minutes

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 7:05 pm
Country music legend Garth Brooks speaks on Global News Morning Edmonton Thursday, May 5, 2022 to promote his upcoming concert at Commonwealth Stadium. View image in full screen
Country music legend Garth Brooks speaks on Global News Morning Edmonton Thursday, May 5, 2022 to promote his upcoming concert at Commonwealth Stadium. Global News

Garth Brooks fans better have some friends in high places if they didn’t secure any tickets to his upcoming show in Edmonton.

Minutes after sales opened at 10 a.m. Friday, the 61,000-seat show at the Commonwealth Stadium was sold out, leaving thousands more fans in western Canada standing on the outside of the country music superstar’s first concert in Alberta’s capital in five years.

Brooks’ public relations team said it took 45 minutes, but some reported seeing the “sold out” status just 22 minutes after sales opened.

Read more: Garth Brooks ready for ‘family reunion’ when he returns to Edmonton in June

The country music artist whose top-charting songs include Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up) and Unanswered Prayers took to social media to say he’s heard his fans prayers to see his June 25 show.

“Talked to Ticketmaster and they said a lot of you never got in to even look for tickets … and tens of thousands of you were still in the waiting room when it sold out,” he posted on Twitter. “Let me see what the options are, please.”

In February 2017, demand for the Tulsa native extended his Edmonton run to nine sold-out shows at Rogers Place, with 160,000 fans passing through the turnstiles.

Click to play video: 'Garth Brooks preps for upcoming Edmonton concert' Garth Brooks preps for upcoming Edmonton concert
The June concert in Edmonton is Brooks’ only Canadian stop on his Stadium Tour, which was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Global News earlier this week, Brooks said he expected the show at Commonwealth Stadium to be like a “family reunion.”

Last Saturday, a Brooks show in Louisiana got so raucous it registered on a Louisiana State University seismograph during the song Callin’ Baton Rouge.

