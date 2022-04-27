Garth Brooks set to perform at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium in June

Send this page to someone via email

Standing outside the fire? More like standing inside Commonwealth Stadium as Garth Brooks announced he’ll be returning to Edmonton as part of his 2022 tour.

The seven-time recipient of the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award announced Wednesday morning he’ll be performing on June 25 at the home of the Edmonton Elks.

Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA 🇨🇦

love, g #GARTHinEDMONTON pic.twitter.com/xBvw8F6Vse — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 27, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

This will be the country music star’s first appearance at the stadium, though he’s no stranger to Alberta.

Read more: Garth Brooks honoured in Edmonton with banner at Rogers Place

He previously made a stop in Edmonton in 2017 which had 160,000 fans attend. A City of Edmonton report regarding the nine sold-out shows outlined they generated $42 million for the local economy.

0:53 Garth Brooks concert turnaround in downtown Edmonton Garth Brooks concert turnaround in downtown Edmonton – Feb 20, 2017

Tickets, which are pegged at $104.05, will go on sale on May 6 at 10 a.m. with an eight-ticket purchase limit. All tickets will have to be purchased online, through the Ticketmaster App or by phone as the venue box office will be closed that day.