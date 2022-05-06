Menu

Canada

Edmonton police ask for help finding 11-year-old boy

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 6:44 pm
Brandon Rain
Edmonton police are searching for Brandon Rain, 11. Supplied: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old boy who was last seen outside a school Thursday night.

Brandon Rain was last seen at Aldergrove Elementary School at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, walking toward the park, Edmonton Police Service said Friday.

Edmonton police said he was last seen wearing tan pants, a black T-shirt with a skull emblem, a navy hoodie, a brown Adidas backpack and black Puma shoes with an orange stripe. He is about five feet five inches tall.

“His disappearance is out of character,” police said in a news release Friday. “As such, there are concerns for his wellbeing.”

An EPS mobile command centre was set up on 81 Avenue just west of 178 Street Friday afternoon.

Anyone who has seen Rain or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

EPS mobile command centre View image in full screen
EPS Mobile Command Centre on 81 Ave just west of 178 Street on Friday, May 6, 2022. Global News
