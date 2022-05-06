Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Racing fans can’t place Kentucky Derby bets in Ontario’s fixed-odds industry

By Dan Ralph The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 4:18 pm
Kentucky Derby entrant Messier works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 6, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. View image in full screen
Kentucky Derby entrant Messier works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 6, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

TORONTO — Messier will attempt to become just the third Canadian-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but racing fans won’t be able to wager on him in Ontario’s fixed-odds sports betting industry.

Single-game sports betting became legal in Canada last summer, with the market opening fully in Ontario on April 4. However, before Bill C-218 was passed, it was amended to not permit fixed-odds wagering on horse racing to protect the industry in Canada amid concerns sports books would “cannibalize” it.

Betting in horse racing is regulated federally, not provincially. The Canadian Pari-Mutuel Agency, a branch within Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, supervises pari-mutuel betting in Canada on horse racing.

Read more: Ontario gaming regulator fines 2 gambling companies for alleged infractions

The Criminal Code of Canada only permits pari-mutuel betting in this country on horse racing. Any other type of betting on the sport, including fixed-odds systems, is illegal.

Story continues below advertisement

Messier, born and bred at Sam-Son Farm in Milton, Ont., is the 8-1 early third choice for the Kentucky Derby, the first jewel of the American Triple Crown. The heralded colt has won three of his six career starts and never finished worse than second.

Only two Canadian-bred horses have won the Derby, the last being Sunny’s Halo in 1983. The other was the legendary Northern Dancer in 1964.

The CPMA can issue betting permits and licenses to Canadian racetracks but not online sportsbooks now operating legally in Ontario. Woodbine Entertainment has the only pari-mutuel betting license in Ontario — issued by the CPMA — that allows it to run wagering for all of the province’s horse-racing tracks via two apps — HPIbet, and Dark Horse Bet.

Read more: 2 reports state it’s been a solid start for theScore Bet in Ontario

Woodbine would like its network to become integrated into Ontario’s online sportsbooks and is currently in conversations with the CPMA.

“I would say it continues on a positive trend,” said Jim Lawson, the CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. “I know they (CPMA) have been working with the Attorney General checking the boxes on horse-racing content being offered by sports-betting operators consistent with the Criminal Code, which is to say it needs to stay pari-mutuel.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We just want to have our interface seamless for the customer, which it needs to be. We’re working through that and I’m confident we’re headed in the right direction federally.”

Lawson said the process is a complicated one that requires time to fully address.

“Yes, it (horse-racing) was pulled out but the idea was these big sports-betting operators would have to come to the horse-racing industry or the pari-mutuel license holders and get it from them,” he said. “The largest market in Canada, by far, is Ontario and the only pari-mutuel license holder in Ontario is Woodbine Entertainment so they have to come to us.

Read more: As single-sports betting arrives in Ontario, experts warn of pitfalls to avoid

“We’re well down the road in our discussions with these major sports-betting operators, they want to carry it. But it’s unique because we have to get a federal regulator to regulate it as they’re the only ones that can regulate pari-mutuel, which is what the Criminal Code says.

“Meanwhile there’s this interface with the province, which is to manage and control gaming and so we first have to get the CPMA to approve our prototype, which we are very much in the process of doing. This should all happen, it’s just taking some time.”

Lawson has continually stated the horse-racing industry employs approximately 25,000 people and is important to Ontario’s economy. And he said the inclusion of horse-racing into sportsbooks would be a huge plus for the sport.

Story continues below advertisement

“This sport means a lot to the Ontario economy and once the CPMA is satisfied and prepared to regulate it and it’s clear that it doesn’t violate the Criminal Code then we’ll be able to put horse-racing content in the whole sports-betting arena,” Lawson said. “It’s too late for the Kentucky Derby weekend but we’re sure hoping and expecting that this will all be available for Queen’s Plate weekend.

Click to play video: 'Ontario launches new online gambling market' Ontario launches new online gambling market
Ontario launches new online gambling market – Apr 4, 2022

“What a boon it would be horse-racing industry it we had all of these major platform marketing and advertising that they’re carrying the Queen’s Plate and being able to bet on it through all of these major sport-betting operators. It would reach a whole new audience and demographic and player.”

Especially if Messier were to run in the ’22 Queen’s Plate. Earlier this week, Tom Ryan, the managing partner of SF Bloodstock/SF Racing LLC _ which has an ownership stake in the three-year-old colt _ left the door open to the horse participating in the opening jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we had a star like Messier coming up here, you can be assured the sports-betting operators would promote the heck out of it in Canada,” Lawson said. “There’d be a lot of eyes and betting on the Queen’s Plate, which would be great for our industry.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagGambling tagHorse Racing tagKentucky Derby tagbetting tagiGaming tagigaming Ontario tagOntario igaming tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers