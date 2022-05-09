Okanagan weather: Drizzly week makes way for warm weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Soggier weather will finally be a thing of the past next weekend when warmer days return.

First, though, pockets of rain will carry on through Monday, knocking daytime temperatures back to the low teens.

The mercury will fall toward the freezing mark Monday night before rebounding to the mid-teens under a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon.

View image in full screen Mostly cloudy skies linger on Tuesday with the chance of a stray pop-up sprinkle. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of sprinkles returns Wednesday as the mercury returns to the mid-teens.

Mostly cloudy skies linger with a chance of showers to finish the second week of May on Friday.

Afternoon highs are slated to stay in the mid-teens to finish the week before surging into the high teens by the end of the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers are expected for the weekend ahead, as seasonal weather returns to the region.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

