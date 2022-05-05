Hamilton Bulldogs strike first in series against Mississauga Steelheads

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh off of completing a first-round playoff sweep of Peterborough, the Hamilton Bulldogs picked up where they left off in their opening game of round 2 Thursday night.

The Dogs raced out to a 3-0 lead by the second intermission against the Mississauga Steelheads at FirstOntario Centre and cemented a 4-2 victory over their GTA rivals.

Anaheim Ducks blue chip prospect Mason McTavish scored two goals, including the ice breaker with 5:25 left to play in the first period.

Read more: U18 OHL Priority Selection adds more area talent

Bulldogs leading scorer Logan Morrison netted his seventh goal of the playoffs, tied with McTavish for the Ontario Hockey League lead.

Ryan Humphrey scored his first of the post-season for Hamilton while goalie Marco Costantini turned aside 30 shots for the victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton has won all five of its playoff games, outscoring their opponents 28-10 in the process, and have stretched their winning streak to 15 consecutive games dating back to the regular season.

1:45 Saint John Sea Dogs to host Memorial Cup Saint John Sea Dogs to host Memorial Cup

Zackary Lavoie scored for Mississauga just under seven minutes into the third period in front of 2,490 fans at the downtown Hamilton arena.

The Steelheads cut the Bulldogs’ lead in half when Aiden Prueter found the back of the net with 45 seconds to play in regulation, but that was as close as they would get.

Game 2 of the series will be played Sunday at 2 p.m.

Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Mississauga Steelheads

Game 1, Thurs., May 5 at Hamilton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Hamilton , 2:00 p.m.

Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Mississauga, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4, Fri., May 13 at Mississauga, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5, Sun., May 15 at Hamilton, 2:00 p.m.*

Game 6, Tues., May 17 at Mississauga, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 7, Wed., May 18 at Hamilton, 7:00 p.m.*

Advertisement