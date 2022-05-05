Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

3,000 trees available to Hamilton residents through free city program

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 5, 2022 4:33 pm
The Eastern Rosebud is one of five tree species available through Hamilton's tree giveaway this spring.
The Eastern Rosebud is one of five tree species available through Hamilton's tree giveaway this spring.

Online registration is now open for Hamiltonians looking to take advantage of the city’s latest free tree giveway.

The city’s goal is to give away 3,000 native trees this spring, which residents can pick up, take home and plant on their private property.

Residents can go to the city’s website to register and choose their preferred species.

Read more: Ontario Liberals pledge to plant 800M trees over 8 years if elected, NDP say they’d plant 1B

Drive-thru pickup will happen over four days, between June 4 and 14, at either Bayfront Park or
the city’s forestry yard on Upper Ottawa Street.

Trending Stories

“This year we went with smaller species,” says Manager of Forestry and Horticulture Robyn Pollard.

“We’re trying to encourage people with smaller yards to jump on board and get a tree in their yard. We’ve got some really beautiful flowering trees that don’t grow to be massive oak trees.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RBG issues annual request for Christmas tree donations

The city says it planted more than 30,000 trees through forestry programs over the last two years.

“Last year was a massive year, was planted almost 18,000 trees,”  says Pollard. “We lost a lot of trees to the Emerald Ash Borer, and the idea here was to plant as many as we could.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagTrees tagEmerald Ash Borer tagHamilton forestry tagHamilton trees tagTree giveaway tagEastern Rosebud tagHamilton private tree giveaway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers