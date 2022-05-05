Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 3:28 pm

Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message.

As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary’s main thoroughfares reading “If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames.”

Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media.

Read more: Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk aims to be a playoff difference maker

“I actually didn’t see it in person,” Lucic said Thursday ahead of Game 2 at the Saddledome. “I saw it on Instagram there. That’s why I reposted it. I thought it was a great sign, a funny sign. That’s why I decided to re-share it.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Flames opened the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal with a 1-0 win over the Dallas Stars and were looking start a series 2-0 for the first time since 2004.

The 33-year-old Lucic, from Vancouver, won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. He’s one of Calgary’s most experienced post-season veterans in his 11th career playoffs.

Click to play video: 'NHL commissioner hopeful Calgary and Flames ownership can get event centre restarted' NHL commissioner hopeful Calgary and Flames ownership can get event centre restarted
NHL commissioner hopeful Calgary and Flames ownership can get event centre restarted

Lucic played in his 125th career playoff game in the series opener with 29 goals and 47 assists.

“Whether it’s your first time in the playoffs or your 11th time in the playoffs, I still had the nerves and the sweats going on the drive here as well,” Lucic said. “So I think it’s a great feeling to have. Means you’re excited. You’re ready to go.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagCalgary Flames tagNHL Playoffs tagStanley Cup Playoffs tagDallas Stars tagMilan Lucic tagCalgary traffic signs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers