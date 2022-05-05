Calgary cardiologist faces additional sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Four more victims have come forward saying they were allegedly sexually assaulted by a Calgary-based cardiologist.

As a result, Michael Stephen Connelly, 65, has been charged by Calgary police with four more counts of sexual assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 20.

Connelly was first charged with sexual assault after a victim went to police reporting she was touched without consent in December 2012.

A week after the initial charges were laid on Feb. 8, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) said Connelly voluntarily withdrew from his practice and the CPSA would conduct their own investigation.

“Everyone should feel safe when seeking medical care,” CPS Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle said in a statement on Thursday. “It is especially egregious when members of our community are victimized by an individual in a position of trust.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police advise anyone who believes they are a victim of a crime to contact CPS at 403-266-1234.

May is also Sexual Violence Awareness Month in Alberta. Sexual violence can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, cultural background or sexual orientation.

The Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse support and information line provides confidential and trauma-informed community supports to any victim of sexual abuse or violence, via their phone line at 403-237-5888.