Environment

$744M contract awarded for Springbank reservoir west of Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 2:11 pm
Alberta government and other officials announce Vinci Construction has been awarded a $744-million contract for the Springbank off-stream reservoir Thursday, May 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta government and other officials announce Vinci Construction has been awarded a $744-million contract for the Springbank off-stream reservoir Thursday, May 5, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

Nine years after a catastrophic flood caused billions of dollars in damage to parts of Calgary and surrounding communities, work is to begin on a dam to protect the area from rising water in the future.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province has awarded a $744-million contract for the Springbank off-stream reservoir to Vinci Construction.

Read more: Reservoir to protect Calgary from floods gets NRCB approval

More than two-thirds of the cost — $576 million — will be picked up by Alberta taxpayers, and the remainder will come from the federal government’s disaster mitigation fund.

Click to play video: 'Feds move ahead with Springbank reservoir near Calgary' Feds move ahead with Springbank reservoir near Calgary
Feds move ahead with Springbank reservoir near Calgary – Jul 20, 2021

The project was delayed because a number of landowners west of Calgary were unhappy about the dam’s affect on their properties.

Read more: Tsuut’ina Nation withdraws opposition to major flood mitigation plan west of Calgary

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney says voluntary agreements have been completed with all the landowners, so there is no need to expropriate any properties.

The dam will divert water from the Elbow River away from populated areas, including Calgary.

Five people died and damage ran to $5 billion across southern Alberta during extensive flooding in 2013.

