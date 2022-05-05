Summerland woman becomes $1 million richer over morning coffee

Send this page to someone via email

Lindalie Dansereau usually checks her lottery tickets while enjoying a coffee, and the habit made one recent cup of joe particularly rich, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

The Summerland resident was mid-cup when she realized she’d won $1 million in the April 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I had to read the numbers twice,” she said. “I was stunned.”

Dansereau couldn’t wait to tell her husband the good news.

“I told him, ‘I think I won’ and he thought it was a late April Fools’ joke. Next, I called our kids to share the news with them and they were so excited,” she said.

Dansereau said it still doesn’t feel real and she’s still stunned.

The Summerland resident purchased her ticket from the IGA on Prairie Valley Road and was at home when she discovered she won big.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.