Police investigation underway after officers find several stolen catalytic converters in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after catalytic converters were found in a vehicle that had fled from officers.

According to police, the officers were patrolling near Colby Drive in Waterloo when they spotted a Dodge Caravan around Northfield Drive West and Highway 85.

Read more: Thieves remove catalytic converters from work vehicles in Guelph and Waterloo Region over weekend

They say the officers then tried to pull the van over but it took off. It was found a short time later, but the occupants fled on foot.

Police say they are looking to determine where the stolen catalytic converters came from.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police issue warning after 131 catalytic converter theft reports this year

Story continues below advertisement

They say they are still trying to catch the culprits and are asking anyone who may have information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.