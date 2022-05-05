Menu

Economy

Bombardier reports US$287M first quarter loss, revenue down from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 10:29 am
A mock up of a Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft is shown during a media tour in Toronto on Tuesday, November 3, 2015. View image in full screen
A mock up of a Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft is shown during a media tour in Toronto on Tuesday, November 3, 2015. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Bombardier Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago when it completed the sale of its rail business to Alstom S.A.

The business jet maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss attributable to equity holders totalled US$287 million or 12 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit attributable to equity holders of US$5.04 billion or US$2.03 per diluted share a year earlier.

Read more: Bombardier vows to fight Alstom claims on railway deal at international arbitration

Revenue for the quarter amounted to US$1.25 billion, down from US$1.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says it delivered 21 aircraft in the quarter and was on track to meet its full-year guidance for more than 120 deliveries.

Read more: Desire for private flying amid COVID-19 still around: ‘If anything demand has accelerated’

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it lost three cents per share in its most recent quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of seven cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of three cents per share and US$1.34 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

