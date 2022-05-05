SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph releases top-5 priorities for the 2022 Ontario election

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 10:04 am
Click to play video: 'New poll shows PC Party leads on 1st day of Ontario election' New poll shows PC Party leads on 1st day of Ontario election
An Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News shows Doug Ford's PC Party in the lead as the Ontario election campaign kicks off. If the election was held tomorrow, the PCs would get 39 per cent of the decided vote compared to 26 per cent for the Liberals and 25 for the NDP, the poll suggests.

Ahead of the Ontario election on June 2, the City of Guelph has released a booklet that outlines five local priorities it wants to see addressed at Queen’s Park.

The city and Mayor Cam Guthrie are calling on candidates vying to be Guelph’s MPP to support and advance these key items in the Ontario Legislature.

Read more: Ontario government announces $15 million for Guelph hospital’s emergency department expansion

“These five priorities are crucial to ensure Guelph is future-ready and they can’t be achieved without provincial support and partnership,” Guthrie said.

“I hope voters will ask candidates about these priorities and keep them in mind when they go to the polls on June 2.”

The city is calling on the next provincial government to:

Story continues below advertisement
  1. Renew the municipal/provincial infrastructure funding framework to address funding gaps in the city’s capital plan, increase the city’s green infrastructure and alleviate pressure on the local property tax base
  2. Deliver on interregional transportation including two-way, all-day GO train service on the Kitchener line by 2025 and ongoing infrastructure investments in Highways 6 and 7
  3. Ensure housing affordability/attainability by working collaboratively with municipal governments to increase supply while respecting local decision-making; facilitating the digitization of development approvals; continuing the Social Services Relief Fund; and recommitting to ending chronic homelessness in Ontario by 2025
  4. Improve access to mental health and addiction supports by investing in 24/7 coverage for IMPACT, Guelph’s mobile crisis response team, and addressing the $29.6-million annual funding gap across the community’s broader mental health and addiction continuum of care
  5. Address brownfield remediation with funding to unlock municipally managed contaminated sites for affordable housing, commercial opportunities, and other community needs
Trending Stories

Guthrie said he will be meeting with local candidates to provide more details about these priorities and how the two levels of government can work together to achieve them.

Click to play video: 'Ontario party leaders hit the ground running for official start of 2022 election campaign' Ontario party leaders hit the ground running for official start of 2022 election campaign
Ontario party leaders hit the ground running for official start of 2022 election campaign

In a tweet earlier this week, Guthrie, who is seeking re-election in the fall municipal election, said he would not endorse any party.

Story continues below advertisement

“But will highlight policies and platforms from parties that address the needs of Guelph,” he said.

Read more: Ontario election 2022 — Here’s what the PCs, NDP, Liberals and Greens have promised so far

Incumbent and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is up against the Liberal’s Raechelle Devereaux, PC Party candidate Peter McSherry and the NDP’s James Parr.

The booklet outlining the city’s five priorities can be found on the city’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagOntario Election tagCity of Guelph tagOntario election 2022 tagCam Guthrie tag2022 Ontario election tagElection Ontario tagOntario election Guelph tagGuelph priorities Ontario election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers