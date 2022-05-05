Guelph releases top-5 priorities for the 2022 Ontario election

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the Ontario election on June 2, the City of Guelph has released a booklet that outlines five local priorities it wants to see addressed at Queen’s Park.

The city and Mayor Cam Guthrie are calling on candidates vying to be Guelph’s MPP to support and advance these key items in the Ontario Legislature.

“These five priorities are crucial to ensure Guelph is future-ready and they can’t be achieved without provincial support and partnership,” Guthrie said.

“I hope voters will ask candidates about these priorities and keep them in mind when they go to the polls on June 2.”

The city is calling on the next provincial government to:

Renew the municipal/provincial infrastructure funding framework to address funding gaps in the city’s capital plan, increase the city’s green infrastructure and alleviate pressure on the local property tax base Deliver on interregional transportation including two-way, all-day GO train service on the Kitchener line by 2025 and ongoing infrastructure investments in Highways 6 and 7 Ensure housing affordability/attainability by working collaboratively with municipal governments to increase supply while respecting local decision-making; facilitating the digitization of development approvals; continuing the Social Services Relief Fund; and recommitting to ending chronic homelessness in Ontario by 2025 Improve access to mental health and addiction supports by investing in 24/7 coverage for IMPACT, Guelph’s mobile crisis response team, and addressing the $29.6-million annual funding gap across the community’s broader mental health and addiction continuum of care Address brownfield remediation with funding to unlock municipally managed contaminated sites for affordable housing, commercial opportunities, and other community needs

Guthrie said he will be meeting with local candidates to provide more details about these priorities and how the two levels of government can work together to achieve them.

In a tweet earlier this week, Guthrie, who is seeking re-election in the fall municipal election, said he would not endorse any party.

“But will highlight policies and platforms from parties that address the needs of Guelph,” he said.

Incumbent and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is up against the Liberal’s Raechelle Devereaux, PC Party candidate Peter McSherry and the NDP’s James Parr.

The booklet outlining the city’s five priorities can be found on the city’s website.

As we head into the official start of the Provincial Campaign, I’ll be using my position not to endorse any party, but will highlight policies and platforms from parties that address the needs of #Guelph. I’ll also be meeting with candidates to give them an overview of needs. — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) May 2, 2022