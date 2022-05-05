Menu

Tech

Elon Musk secures US$7B for Twitter takeover from investor group

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 5, 2022 8:18 am
Click to play video: 'Breaking down Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover' Breaking down Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
WATCH: Breaking down Elon Musk's Twitter takeover – Apr 27, 2022

Elon Musk has secured US$7.14 billion in funding from a group of investors that includes Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison to fund his US$44 billion takeover of social-media platform Twitter Inc., according to a filing on Thursday.

Musk revealed in a filing he had received equity commitment letters from investors including Sequoia Capital, Brookfield, Qatar Holding and others.

Read more: Elon Musk looking to use less of his own wealth in Twitter deal, sources say 

The move comes as Musk’s margin loan was reduced to US$6.25 billion from US$12.5 billion announced earlier, the filing revealed.

Musk will continue to hold talks with existing holders of Twitter, including the company’s former chief Jack Dorsey, to contribute shares to the proposed acquisition, the filing showed.

Click to play video: 'Questions, uncertainty remain over Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout' Questions, uncertainty remain over Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout
Questions, uncertainty remain over Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout – Apr 26, 2022

Reuters last week reported Musk was in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his Twitter acquisition and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.

© 2022 Reuters
