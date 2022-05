Elon Musk secures US$7B for Twitter takeover from investor group

Send this page to someone via email

Elon Musk has secured US$7.14 billion in funding from a group of investors that includes Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison to fund his US$44 billion takeover of social-media platform Twitter Inc., according to a filing on Thursday.

Musk revealed in a filing he had received equity commitment letters from investors including Sequoia Capital, Brookfield, Qatar Holding and others.

The move comes as Musk’s margin loan was reduced to US$6.25 billion from US$12.5 billion announced earlier, the filing revealed.

Musk will continue to hold talks with existing holders of Twitter, including the company’s former chief Jack Dorsey, to contribute shares to the proposed acquisition, the filing showed.

2:15 Questions, uncertainty remain over Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout Questions, uncertainty remain over Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout – Apr 26, 2022

Reuters last week reported Musk was in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his Twitter acquisition and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.

Advertisement