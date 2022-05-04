Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

When will spring weather arrive in B.C.?

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 9:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Slow start to spring across B.C.' Slow start to spring across B.C.
April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, and while we've seen some blooms, most days this spring have been too wet to work in the garden. Aaron McArthur has more on when we can expect to leave the grey behind, and plan for some sunny days ahead.

When will spring weather arrive in this province?

The stats are in and April finished off just as expected, much cooler than normal for this time of year.

This cool trend was particularly exceptional because it was felt across the entire province.

While we didn’t break any monthly records, 15 of the 30 cities with long-term data were within the top 10 coldest Aprils on record. The departure from normal temperature ranged from -1 degree to -4.4 degrees.

Campbell River and Chetwynd were the third coldest on record, while Prince George, Cranbrook and Penticton were the fourth coldest.

Vancouver came in as the 28th coldest on record with 1.4 degrees below normal.

Click to play video: 'How climate change is affecting seasonal allergies' How climate change is affecting seasonal allergies
How climate change is affecting seasonal allergies – Mar 30, 2022

But why is it so cold?

B.C. experienced a series of relentless cold upper-level troughs through April and this pattern is continuing in May.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Upper-level troughs are when the jet stream drops south in latitude and allows arctic air to shift into the province.

Typically, spring months like April often come with large swings in the jet stream and thus temperatures where several days of 17 C to 20 C are not out of the question.

These warmer periods can bump up the average temperature significantly.

However, this year B.C. has been consistently cooler than average, with only a couple of warmer days and none above 16 C in Vancouver.

In addition, the region experienced a couple of record cold days over the Easter weekend.

Read more: B.C. shivers through chillier-than-usual April

So what's next?

 

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, the overall weather pattern for the next several days will remain the same with continued series of cold upper-level troughs.

Temperatures over the Mother’s Day weekend could range from 2 to 6 degrees below seasonal.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagBC cold tagBC weather records tagBC weather latest tagApril cold weather tagBC cold April tagBC weather in April tagMay cold weather tagWeather in April tagwhy is it so cold tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers