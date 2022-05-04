Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in presumed death of Eduardo Balaquit

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg jury has found Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and presumed death of Eduardo Balaquit, a Winnipeg man who went missing from his workplace nearly four years ago.

Members of Balaquit’s family gasped when the verdict was read and some hugged each other.

The jury reached a verdict not long after receiving instructions from Justice Sadie Bond Wednesday morning.

Crown prosecutors had argued Pietz was facing significant debt and in desperate need of cash when Balaquit went missing on June 4, 2018, from Westcon Equipment and Rentals where he worked as a cleaner.

Court heard Pietz worked at the same business until a month prior.

Prosecutors put forward that Pietz’s financial situation led him to his former workplace, because it was “an easy mark,” and “Balaquit was targeted either personally or as a means to get in that building.”

Further, they alleged Pietz stole Balaquit’s bank cards and pin numbers and the latter died during the robbery. Afterwards, they told court, Pietz put Balaquit’s body in his SUV and transported it to a rural area.

Balaquit’s body has never been found.

Jurors previously heard officers found a Post-in note with Balaquit’s pin numbers on it in Pietz’s home. His accounts were drained of $700

Pietz’s defence said the exhibits may be evidence of theft, but not of manslaughter.

The crown says it will be seeking a life sentence. Pietz will be remanded in custody and his bail has been revoked.

Pietz hugged his lawyer and was put in handcuffs before leaving the courtroom.