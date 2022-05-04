Ombudsperson calls Indigenous homeless situation in Montreal a “humanitarian crisis”

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous and Inuit homeless people are living a “humanitarian crisis” in the heart of Montreal, the Milton Parc neighbourhood, says Montreal’s ombudsperson Nadine Mailloux

Mailloux released her report on the living conditions of Indigneous people in the district on Wednesday, after conducting a six-month long investigation. The report follows concerns from a citizens’ group about violence, drug trafficking and prostitution.

Wayne Wood has lived in the Milton Parc district for 35 years. He is one of the concerned citizens that sparked the report, claiming authorities have failed to take charge.

“It’s simply heartbreaking to see in the middle of an affluent city, an affluent country, people having to struggle to survive just to make it through the day,” he told Global News.

In the 40-page report, the ombudsperson issues a series of recommendations to the City of Montreal, including creating an appropriate shelter for Inuit people this year.

Montreal’s most recent homeless count indicates an Indigenous person living in the city is about 27 times more likely to be homeless compared to a non-Indigenous person.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said “of course the City of Montreal is really preoccupied,” at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Despite Plante’s concern, the ombudsperson writes stakeholders have difficulty working in tandem, resulting in passing the buck. On Wednesday, the mayor did what seemed to be just that.

“There has to be a responsibility taken by those that have the power and the responsibility and the money that goes with it and that is the aboriginal affairs at the provincial (level),” she said.

In a statement to Global News, Quebec’s Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière said he has yet to read the report. Instead, he highlighted the government’s previous $600,000 investment to house Indigenous people.

“This should not be happening, those people have a right to dignity and they have a right to be taken care of,” said Québec solidaire’s Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

The ombudsperson says it’s more than just ticking boxes. Governments and community groups must walk the talk, in order to improve the situation in the Milton Parc neighbourhood.

— With files from the Canadian Press