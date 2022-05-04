Police charge man with murder after February shooting in Toronto

Police in Toronto have announced an arrest related to a fatal shooting that took place in mid-February.
In a press release, police said the arrest was made in relation to an incident on Feb. 19, 2022.
At around 1:17 a.m. that day, police responded to a shooting call in the Keel Street and Flamborough Drive area.
When police arrived early that morning, they found a man who had been shot and began attempting “life-saving measures.” However, police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was publicly identified two days later as 30-year-old Joshua Olson, a Toronto resident.
On Tuesday, more than two months after the shooting took place, police arrested John Cruz-Barros, a 25-year-old from Toronto. He was charged with first degree murder, the force said.
Toronto police thanked the public for assisting with the investigation.
Cruz-Barros is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
