Comments

Crime

Police charge man with murder after February shooting in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 3:16 pm
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in North York. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in North York. Global News

Police in Toronto have announced an arrest related to a fatal shooting that took place in mid-February.

In a press release, police said the arrest was made in relation to an incident on Feb. 19, 2022.

At around 1:17 a.m. that day, police responded to a shooting call in the Keel Street and Flamborough Drive area.

Read more: Police investigating fatal shooting in North York

When police arrived early that morning, they found a man who had been shot and began attempting “life-saving measures.” However, police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was publicly identified two days later as 30-year-old Joshua Olson, a Toronto resident.

Read more: Toronto police ID victim of fatal shooting in North York

On Tuesday, more than two months after the shooting took place, police arrested John Cruz-Barros, a 25-year-old from Toronto. He was charged with first degree murder, the force said.

Toronto police thanked the public for assisting with the investigation.

Cruz-Barros is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

