Police charge man with murder after February shooting in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Toronto have announced an arrest related to a fatal shooting that took place in mid-February.

In a press release, police said the arrest was made in relation to an incident on Feb. 19, 2022.

At around 1:17 a.m. that day, police responded to a shooting call in the Keel Street and Flamborough Drive area.

Read more: Police investigating fatal shooting in North York

When police arrived early that morning, they found a man who had been shot and began attempting “life-saving measures.” However, police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was publicly identified two days later as 30-year-old Joshua Olson, a Toronto resident.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto police ID victim of fatal shooting in North York

On Tuesday, more than two months after the shooting took place, police arrested John Cruz-Barros, a 25-year-old from Toronto. He was charged with first degree murder, the force said.

Toronto police thanked the public for assisting with the investigation.

Cruz-Barros is set to appear in court on Wednesday.