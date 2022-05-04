Deliberations begin in jury trial for suspect accused in Winnipeg man’s disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

The jury at the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing a fellow worker whose body has never been found has started deliberations after receiving instructions from the judge in the case Wednesday.

Kyle Pietz is charged with manslaughter in the presumed death of Eduardo Balaquit, who was last seen on June 4th, 2018.

The Crown has argued that financial desperation led Pietz to kill Balaquit, rob him and dispose of his body.

Defence lawyers say evidence presented during the month-long trial only proves theft.

0:23 Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022

Court has heard Pietz worked at Westcon Equipment and Rentals until early May 2018. Balaquit worked as a cleaner in the same building — a job he held for 22 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Weeks before Balaquit’s disappearance, prosecutors alleged Pietz stole $1,700 in cash from a lockbox. Shortly after the theft, Pietz stopped showing up for work.

Read more: Jury trial begins for man accused of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit disappearance

The Crown said Pietz’s financial situation led him to his former workplace because it was “an easy mark.”

The Crown alleges Pietz stole Balaquit’s bank cards and personal identification numbers (PIN), and Balaquit died during the robbery. It’s further alleged that Pietz put Balaquit’s body in his SUV, covered it with boxes and transported it to a rural area outside the city.

0:21 Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide – Mar 25, 2022

Court previously heard that officers found a Post-it note with Balaquit’s PIN on it in Pietz’s home.

Story continues below advertisement

Balaquit’s accounts were drained of $700.

Read more: Testimony resumes in Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial after pair of delays

Balaquit’s family testified he was a hard-working father whose life was full of consistency and routine. His disappearance was completely out of character.

Balaquit worked four jobs to help pay to send his sons to private school.

–With files from William Reimer