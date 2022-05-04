Menu

Economy

Montreal home sales down 17% in April: Quebec brokers association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 2:36 pm
The average price for a home in Canada is just shy of $800,000, and even the federal government says the real estate market is getting out of hand. The recent federal budget introduced a suite of measures aimed at cooling the hot market, but will it be enough? 'The West Block' guest host David Akin sits down with housing policy expert Mike Moffatt for a real estate reality check – Apr 24, 2022

A Quebec real estate organization says last month’s Montreal home sales dropped by 17 per cent since last year, making it the least active April the market has seen since 2017.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers counted 5,124 homes sold in the Montreal area last month, down from 6,164 last April.

Read more: Montreal home prices surged in March as sales dipped: Quebec real estate board

Charles Brant, the association’s director of market analysis, took the figures indicating it was the most subdued April in the last five years to mean a significant slowdown has materialized after months of heated conditions.

He says the slowdown is most evident in the single-family home category, where sales rates comparable to this April haven’t been since 2014, which was one of the least active periods in the last 20 years.

Read more: Fixed or variable? How to pick a mortgage as interest rates rise

Despite the drop in sales, the board says median prices for single-family homes rose 16 per cent to $580,000 in April 2021, up even from March 2020, when prices hit $566,000.

The median price of a condo rose by 15 per cent year-over-year to reach $410,000.

April’s new listings fell by 10 per cent to 6,300 from 7,027 during the same month last year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
