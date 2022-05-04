Menu

Canada

Foul play not suspected in deaths of 4 RMC cadets

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 1:04 pm
It'll take time to answer question after four RMC Officer Cadets lost their lives. View image in full screen
It'll take time to answer question after four RMC Officer Cadets lost their lives. Mike Postovit/Global News

In the wake of the untimely deaths of four Royal Military College cadets, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service continues to investigate along with the Military Police detachment and Kingston Police.

The investigation service says it ‘doesn’t believe the deaths involve any foul play from an outside source.’

A statement from the Canadian Forces says it will not be releasing any more information.

Read more: 4 cadets killed in incident at military college in Kingston identified

So far, little is known about the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash and RMC staff and students have been told “not” to speak about it.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Royal Military College and CFB Kingston at about 2 a.m. Friday.

The Department of National Defence has said the incident involved a vehicle and occurred on campus.

The four deceased are officer-cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek.

