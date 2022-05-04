Young Yankees diehard in tears after Blue Jays fan hands over home run ball

Send this page to someone via email

It turns out there is crying in baseball … and it’s likely the most wholesome thing you’ll see this week.

A young New York Yankees fan was overcome with emotion Tuesday when a generous Toronto Blue Jays fan caught a home run ball and passed the ball over to the young boy.

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge slugged the home run at the top of the sixth inning, tying up the game. Judge sent the ball soaring into the second deck at Rogers Centre.

After catching the ball, the Jays fan immediately turned around and handed the ball over to the kid, who was wearing a shirt with Judge’s name on the back.

Story continues below advertisement

The classy gesture clearly meant a lot to the young Yankees fan, as cameras caught his face crumpling with emotion before he reached over to give the Jays fan a big hug of appreciation.

Judge told the New York Daily News he was delighted to hear his ball made it into the hands of a young fan.

“No way,” Judge said. “That’s what’s special about this game. It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear. Everybody appreciates this game. That’s pretty cool. I’ve got to check out that video.”

Baseball fans on social media celebrated the sweet moment, applauding the Jays’ fan for his kindness.

I hope this starts a new trend. Rather than throwing a home run ball back on the field, donate it to the nearest young fan! 🤗⚾️🧢🤗🥳 — Bart Furley (@DukeLawndale) May 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

What a good man the Toronto fan is for giving young kid Aaron he ball. But what a great kid the Yankee fan was to give him a big hug. – this is what it’s all about #MERICA — PatrickJames (@JoeCavanaugh19) May 4, 2022

Thank you to the Toronto fan who gave the ball to the young Yankees fan. Bravo, what a great gesture! 👏👏👏👏 — Torb’s Girl (@TTLT74) May 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The home run marked Judge’s eighth in his last 10 games. He’s now tied with teammate Anthony Rizzo for the most in the league.

The sweet moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral.