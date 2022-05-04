Menu

Traffic

BC Transit warns of cancellations in Victoria due to driver shortage

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 12:49 pm
B.C. Transit says the extra trips will result in enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, while a new route will provide transit service to a new area. View image in full screen
BC Transit is warning some routes might be cancelled due to an ongoing driver shortage. Global News

Transit riders in Victoria are being warned trips across the city may be cancelled due to an ongoing driver shortage.

BC Transit said on social media it is “actively recruiting to restore service” in order to avoid cancellations.

It said that anyone is looking for work can contact the transit agency.

The BC Transit website has listed numerous service interruptions and trips that have been cancelled.

Riders are advised to check the website frequently before heading out the door.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries cancellations leave travellers stranded' BC Ferries cancellations leave travellers stranded
BC Ferries cancellations leave travellers stranded

Read more: BC Ferries charters flights for stranded Haida Gwaii passengers after COVID outbreak hits crew

BC Transit is not the only organization struggling with worker shortages and cancelling services.

BC Ferries had to charter three round-trip flights between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii last week following a COVID-19 outbreak among employees working that route.

There were not enough crew members to keep passengers safe in case of an emergency, as per Transport Canada regulations, according to the corporation.

