Kingston, Ont. police searching for home invasion suspect

Police in Kingston, Ont., say a suspect involved in a home invasion and assault last weekend is still on the loose.

Police say on April 28 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspect entered a home on Joseph Street and assaulted the elderly occupant.

Security footage from a nearby business that was broken into by the same person earlier that morning shows the suspect with short brown hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dave Wein of Kingston Police.

