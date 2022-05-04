Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. police searching for home invasion suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 10:36 am
Police in Kingston are searching for a man responsible for a break and enter and assault in April. View image in full screen
Police in Kingston are searching for a man responsible for a break and enter and assault in April. Kingston Police

Police in Kingston, Ont., say a suspect involved in a home invasion and assault last weekend is still on the loose.

Police say on April 28 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspect entered a home on Joseph Street and assaulted the elderly occupant.

Read more: Kingston’s COVID-19 deaths in April surpass any previous month

Security footage from a nearby business that was broken into by the same person earlier that morning shows the suspect with short brown hair and a goatee.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dave Wein of Kingston Police.

Click to play video: 'Military mother says CFB Trenton housing is evicting her despite sexual assault claims against her husband' Military mother says CFB Trenton housing is evicting her despite sexual assault claims against her husband
Military mother says CFB Trenton housing is evicting her despite sexual assault claims against her husband
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagAssault tagBreak And Enter tagKingston Police tagHome Invasion tagKingston assault tagKingston break and enter tagjoseph street kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers