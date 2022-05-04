Menu

Canada

Toronto unveils North America’s ‘tallest’ firefighting aerial apparatus on new fire truck

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 11:07 am
Toronto's new fire truck equipped with the tallest firefighting aerial apparatus in North America. View image in full screen
Toronto's new fire truck equipped with the tallest firefighting aerial apparatus in North America. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg / Twitter

The City of Toronto alongside the city’s fire chief unveiled a new fire truck equipped with firefighting aerial apparatus which they say is the “tallest in North America.”

Standing at around 70 metres in full extension, this new piece of equipment is being nicknamed “Tower 1.”

Tower 1 can reach about 22 storeys high and will provide Toronto Fire Services “much-needed operational versatility and extra protection in a ‘vertical city’ that is expected to continue to grow in height and density over the coming decades.”

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and Toronto Mayor John Tory unveiled the truck on Wednesday outside of fire station 334.

Read more: At least 100 firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at building on Toronto’s College Street

The specialized truck will be stationed outside of the downtown fire station where there is the greatest density of highrise rises, officials said.

“Tower 1 will also provide Toronto firefighters with an unparalleled ability to get above and over top of buildings and to work around overhead obstructions that are common in the high-density urban areas of Toronto,” officials said.

Trending Stories

However, they also said the truck can be redeployed and used for search and rescues, rope rescues at the Scarborough Bluffs, training and where there are other high rise fires in the city.

