Police seek suspect in arson of Oshawa home

Durham Regional Police say they want the public’s help in identifying a suspect who intentionally started a fire at a home in Oshawa last week.

Police said on April 29 at around 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire near Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road West.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, police said.

Police said there was no one in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

An Oshawa Services Fire Prevention inspector deemed the fire suspicious, police said.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact investigators.

