Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency alerts rolling out on Canadian cellphones as part of test procedure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 8:24 am
Cellphone alert ready View image in full screen
Ontario emergency alert test pictured on a cellphone in Kingston, Ont. on Nov. 17, 2021. Many Canadians will get an emergency alert on their cellphones on Wednesday. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press file photo

Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert Wednesday, but participating governments say it’s only a test.

The exercise is part of a scheduled trial of Alert Ready, a system used across the country to broadcast warnings on radio and television stations, as well as compatible wireless devices.

To receive alerts, mobile phones must be turned on, be connected to a cellular network and have updated software.

Read more: Canada’s wildfire season is off to a subdued start. Here’s what to expect this year

The test involves an emergency tone and a message indicating no action from the public is required.

Trending Stories

Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Nova Scotia are not participating in the test.

Story continues below advertisement

Alert Ready was used last year to deliver 173 warnings across Canada for wildfires, tornadoes, flash floods, Amber Alerts, civil emergencies, police emergencies and drinking water warnings.

Here is a list of local times the alert will be sent out:

Alberta – 1:55 p.m.

British Columbia – 1:55 p.m.

New Brunswick – 10:55 a.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador – 10:55 a.m.

Northwest Territories – 9:55 a.m.

Nunavut – 2 p.m.

Prince Edward Island – 12:55 p.m.

Saskatchewan – 1:55 p.m.

Yukon – 1:55 p.m.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Emergency alert tagAlert Ready tagemergency alert test tagAlert Ready test tagAlert Ready today tagAlert Ready warning tagemergency alert test today tagemergency alert warning tagemergency alert warning today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers