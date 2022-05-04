OPP investigate Brant County ‘sudden death’

Send this page to someone via email

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a “sudden death” in Brant County on Tuesday.

Just after 4 p.m., OPP officers went to a Campbell Road address to investigate the death of a Brant County resident.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death, police say.

Few details are available as OPP continues to investigate the circumstances around the death.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.