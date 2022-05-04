Menu

Crime

OPP investigate Brant County ‘sudden death’

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 8:22 am
Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a “sudden death” in Brant County on Tuesday.

Just after 4 p.m., OPP officers went to a Campbell Road address to investigate the death of a Brant County resident.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death, police say.

Read more: Councillors refuse to reprimand van Holst after integrity commissioner report

Few details are available as OPP continues to investigate the circumstances around the death.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

