Demand, lack of space threatening Winnipeg-based ‘pocket pets’ rescue shelter

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg-based not-for-profit specializing in rescuing unique animals and exotic pets says it’s at risk of closing because it’s running out of room.

Popcorns and Binkies Rescue Haven is among the only rescues in the province taking in animals it describes as “often misunderstood pocket pets” — everything from hamsters and rabbits to rats and hedgehogs.

Read more: Winnipeg Animal Services overflowing with dogs looking for new homes

“If it’s not a cat or a dog, we’ve probably had it in rescue at some point,” explains founder and executive director, Cindy Hildebrand.

“We are one of the only organizations in Manitoba and much of Canada that take in the variety of animals that we do.”

1:33 Wildlife, pets cared for during wildfires by Manitoba organization Wildlife, pets cared for during wildfires by Manitoba organization – Jul 25, 2021

But after nearly five years of work, Hildebrand says Popcorns and Binkies has hit the limits of what the small organization can do with out expanding.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re out of room,” said Hildebrand, who runs Popcorns and Binkies along with her husband.

Read more: Manitoba animal rescue groups rally to relocate roaming dogs after pack attacks girl

Up until now she says they’ve relied on foster families, but with more than 60 pets currently in care — and a waiting list of more than 50 more — the rescue is working to fundraise enough money to get a more permanent space.

“We need a place to call home, because without a shelter facility — a physical location — to help us host these animals, we’re just not going to be able to continue what we’re doing,” she told Global News Winnipeg Morning this week.

0:30 Think twice before giving pets as gifts: Animal Rescue Think twice before giving pets as gifts: Animal Rescue – Dec 16, 2019

“We are sort of at a standstill right now in terms of being able to take in all these animals that need us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Popcorns and Binkies is a registered charity, and Hildebrand says donations of more than $20 come with a tax credit.

“So, that is hopefully what is going to be our saving grace now in terms of getting the funding and getting the space for a shelter,” she said.

“We just want these guys to live the best life possible, so anything we can do to help, we definitely will.”

For more information and to donate, go to popcornsandbinkies.org.

5:09 Spike in adoptions at Manitoba rescue Spike in adoptions at Manitoba rescue – Jul 16, 2020