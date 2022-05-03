Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie officially registers for re-election bid

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie has officially registered to run for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie shared a photo of his registration papers and said he is humbled and honoured to represent Guelph.

“Looking ahead, especially after a difficult couple of years, I’m hoping to continue making our city the best it can be alongside every citizen and business that’s here,” Guthrie tweeted.

Guthrie is seeking his third term as mayor, having been first elected to the top seat on city council in 2014. Prior to that, he represented Ward 4 for four years.

In 2014, Guthrie defeated incumbent mayor Karen Farbridge by nearly 5,500 votes. In 2018, Guthrie was re-elected with over 66 per cent of the ballots against only one other opponent.

Guelphites are scheduled to go to the polls on Oct. 24. Advance polls in Guelph will run Oct. 8 to 10 and Oct. 14 to 18. Voting by mail will also be available.

I’ve officially put my name forward for re-election as your Mayor! I’m humbled & honoured to represent #Guelph! Looking ahead, especially after a difficult couple of years, I’m hoping to continue making our city the best it can be alongside every citizen & business that’s here!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/d3tJgCpbyY — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) May 3, 2022