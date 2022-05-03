Menu

Canada

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie officially registers for re-election bid

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 3:56 pm
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie announced his bid on Tuesday to seek re-election in the fall municipal election .
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie announced his bid on Tuesday to seek re-election in the fall municipal election . File / Global News

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie has officially registered to run for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie shared a photo of his registration papers and said he is humbled and honoured to represent Guelph.

Read more: Candidate nominations now open for Guelph municipal election

“Looking ahead, especially after a difficult couple of years, I’m hoping to continue making our city the best it can be alongside every citizen and business that’s here,” Guthrie tweeted.

Guthrie is seeking his third term as mayor, having been first elected to the top seat on city council in 2014. Prior to that, he represented Ward 4 for four years.

In 2014, Guthrie defeated incumbent mayor Karen Farbridge by nearly 5,500 votes. In 2018, Guthrie was re-elected with over 66 per cent of the ballots against only one other opponent.

Guelphites are scheduled to go to the polls on Oct. 24. Advance polls in Guelph will run Oct. 8 to 10 and Oct. 14 to 18. Voting by mail will also be available.

