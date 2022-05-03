Pickering police call on billiards club assault suspect to turn himself in

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a man following an aggravated assault in Pickering from the beginning of April.

In a press release, Durham Regional Police appealed to the public for help.

On April 3, police responded to a call at around 3 a.m. at a billiards club in Brock Road and Major Oaks Road in Pickering.

Read more: SIU to investigate Bowmanville crash in Canadian Tire plaza after police chase

Police arrived at the scene to find a female victim who had been assaulted, the press release said. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a Black man with a large build, bald and wearing glasses.

“Police are urging the suspect to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” Durham Regional Police said.

View image in full screen Images of the suspect from Durham Regional Police. DRP/Handout