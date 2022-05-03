Menu

Crime

Pickering police call on billiards club assault suspect to turn himself in

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 3:27 pm
Durham Regional Police block off a scene near the Waterfront Trail in Pickering. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police block off a scene near the Waterfront Trail in Pickering. Erica Vella / Global News

Police are searching for a man following an aggravated assault in Pickering from the beginning of April.

In a press release, Durham Regional Police appealed to the public for help.

On April 3, police responded to a call at around 3 a.m. at a billiards club in  Brock Road and Major Oaks Road in Pickering.

Read more: SIU to investigate Bowmanville crash in Canadian Tire plaza after police chase

Police arrived at the scene to find a female victim who had been assaulted, the press release said. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a large build, bald and wearing glasses.

“Police are urging the suspect to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” Durham Regional Police said.

Images of the suspect from Durham Regional Police. View image in full screen
Images of the suspect from Durham Regional Police. DRP/Handout
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
