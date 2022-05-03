Pickering police call on billiards club assault suspect to turn himself in

Police are searching for a man following an aggravated assault in Pickering from the beginning of April.
In a press release, Durham Regional Police appealed to the public for help.
On April 3, police responded to a call at around 3 a.m. at a billiards club in Brock Road and Major Oaks Road in Pickering.
Police arrived at the scene to find a female victim who had been assaulted, the press release said. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.
The suspect is described as a Black man with a large build, bald and wearing glasses.
“Police are urging the suspect to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” Durham Regional Police said.
