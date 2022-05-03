Person arrested after climbing Salesforce Tower in San Francisco

Send this page to someone via email

A person who climbed the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco was taken into police custody on Tuesday when they reached the roof, local news video showed.

San Francisco Fire tweeted a photo of a person climbing the side of the tower, which is located on Mission Street close to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge near the downtown core.

View image in full screen A person was captured on news video scaling the side of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on May 3. KNTV/NBC photo

“San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower,” the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This person is placing firefighter’s lives and the public’s safety at risk.”

UPDATE: Incident resolved. Climber is now with @SFPD https://t.co/wxbGREir7X — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022

The fire department asked the public to avoid the area while emergency services investigated. The person was later taken into custody, the department said.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show a man wearing a grey hoodie, gloves and pants scaling the building. He was shown gripping the side of a beam as he was climbing.

As of 1:50 p.m. ET, a live stream from ABC7 News Bay Area showed the climber in police custody on the roof of the building.

View image in full screen A person is seen scaling the side of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on May 3. KNTV/NBC photo

It’s unclear if they will face charges, or what kind of charges they may face.

Advertisement