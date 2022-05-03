Person arrested after climbing Salesforce Tower in San Francisco

A person who climbed the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco was taken into police custody on Tuesday when they reached the roof, local news video showed.
San Francisco Fire tweeted a photo of a person climbing the side of the tower, which is located on Mission Street close to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge near the downtown core.
“San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower,” the agency said.
“This person is placing firefighter’s lives and the public’s safety at risk.”
The fire department asked the public to avoid the area while emergency services investigated. The person was later taken into custody, the department said.
Video circulating on social media appeared to show a man wearing a grey hoodie, gloves and pants scaling the building. He was shown gripping the side of a beam as he was climbing.
As of 1:50 p.m. ET, a live stream from ABC7 News Bay Area showed the climber in police custody on the roof of the building.
It’s unclear if they will face charges, or what kind of charges they may face.
