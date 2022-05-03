Menu

Education

Hamilton’s Sir Allan MacNab school cancels classes due to asbestos concerns

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 2:08 pm
Classes at Sir Allan MacNab S.S. cancelled Tuesday, citing asbestos concerns. View image in full screen
Classes at Sir Allan MacNab S.S. cancelled Tuesday, citing asbestos concerns. Dave Woodard, Global News

Classes were suspended Tuesday at a high school on Hamilton’s west mountain.

A statement released by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board on Tuesday stated that Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School would be closed immediately and for the remainder of the day, due to an ‘investigation into a breach of asbestos.’

The statement also said students were being dismissed; parents and guardians were able to pick up their child at the recreation centre.

The HWDSB said more information would be shared with families Tuesday evening.

