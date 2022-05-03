Hamilton’s Sir Allan MacNab school cancels classes due to asbestos concerns

Classes were suspended Tuesday at a high school on Hamilton’s west mountain.
A statement released by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board on Tuesday stated that Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School would be closed immediately and for the remainder of the day, due to an ‘investigation into a breach of asbestos.’
The statement also said students were being dismissed; parents and guardians were able to pick up their child at the recreation centre.
The HWDSB said more information would be shared with families Tuesday evening.
