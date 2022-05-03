Hamilton’s Sir Allan MacNab school cancels classes due to asbestos concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Classes were suspended Tuesday at a high school on Hamilton’s west mountain.

A statement released by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board on Tuesday stated that Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School would be closed immediately and for the remainder of the day, due to an ‘investigation into a breach of asbestos.’

The statement also said students were being dismissed; parents and guardians were able to pick up their child at the recreation centre.

The HWDSB said more information would be shared with families Tuesday evening.

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School will be closed immediately for the remainder of the day, May 3, due to an investigation into a breach of asbestos. More information will be shared with families this evening. Please see this post for further updates: https://t.co/g1CLlbGTcx — HWDSB (@HWDSB) May 3, 2022

Advertisement