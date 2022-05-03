Environment Canada issues rainfall advisory for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the Guelph area and Waterloo Region might want to grab their umbrellas and make sure the windshield wipers are in good working order.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall advisory for the area with Mother Nature expected to bring up to 30 millimetres of the wet stuff by Tuesday evening.

The advisory extends from Windsor to Kingston and also includes Wellington County.

The worry from the weather office is that water could pool on the roads, making driving slightly more challenging.

The agency said drivers should allow extra time to reach their destination.

Looking past Tuesday for Guelph and Waterloo, Environment Canada has forecasted another cloudy day on Wednesday and 16 C, but sunshine and a high of 18 C for Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:15 Toronto cherry blossoms hit ‘peak’ season Toronto cherry blossoms hit ‘peak’ season