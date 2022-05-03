Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Special weather statement in effect for London and Middlesex with heavy rainfall expected

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 3, 2022 8:15 am
More rain is in the forecast for southwest Ontario. View image in full screen
More rain is in the forecast for southwest Ontario. The Canadian Press / Cole Burston

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the London and Middlesex area with significant rainfall expected later Tuesday.

The special weather statement is in effect for London, Strathroy, Parkhill, Komoka, and eastern and western Middlesex County.

The national weather agency said between 20 to 30 millimetres are expected to fall as a low-pressure system moves into the southwest region.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fatal workplace incident at Lucan Biddulph business leaves 1 dead: OPP

The rainfall is expected to taper off into Tuesday evening.

Locally, higher rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm are possible in areas that receive heavy downpours during a thunderstorm, Environment Canada said.

Heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagEnvironment Canada tagWeather tagRain tagMiddlesex County taglondon weather tagHeavy Rainfall tagdownpour tagMiddlesex county weather tagLndont tagenvironment canada london tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers