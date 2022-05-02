Building evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ thrown inside Toronto business: police

Police say a business in Toronto has been evacuated after a “suspicious item” was thrown through the window.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received a report that a suspicious item had been thrown through the window of a business in the Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West area at around 4:42 p.m.
Officers said the force treats these incidents “very seriously.”
Read more: Toronto police seek to identify suspect after woman reportedly sexually assaulted on TTC train
“Building has been evacuated,” the tweet read.
Trending Stories
Police said the force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield Explosives team is responding.
According to police, Bathurst Street is closed in the area.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments