May 7 – Caregivers Alberta

Caregivers Alberta will be on Talk To The Experts this weekend!

Did you know Alberta has a million family caregivers?

This May, in honour of Caregivers Awareness Month, Caregivers Alberta wants our caregivers to know they aren’t alone!

You’re invited to a province wide virtual caregivers conference, May 12-14, 2022.

You can also listen to Caregivers Alberta on Talk To The Experts this Saturday at noon!

You’ll hear about the many benefits unpaid caregivers provide, but at a great cost to themselves.