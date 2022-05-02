May 7 – Caregivers Alberta

Caregivers Alberta will be on Talk To The Experts this weekend!
Did you know Alberta has a million family caregivers?
This May, in honour of Caregivers Awareness Month, Caregivers Alberta wants our caregivers to know they aren’t alone!
You’re invited to a province wide virtual caregivers conference, May 12-14, 2022.
You can also listen to Caregivers Alberta on Talk To The Experts this Saturday at noon!
You’ll hear about the many benefits unpaid caregivers provide, but at a great cost to themselves.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments