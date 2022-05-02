Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek to identify suspect after woman reportedly sexually assaulted on TTC train

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 1:33 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) train.

In a press release, Toronto Police said the incident happened on April 29 just after 6:30 p.m., while she was on board a westbound TTC train at Coxwell Station.

Read more: Man charged after robbery victim choked unconscious at TTC station: police

Officers are now searching for a man between 45 and 55 years old, with a heavy build and a grey and black beard.

Trending Stories

Police said he was seen wearing a red shirt, a grey under shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and worn-out brown and grey shoes.

Officers said he was also seen wearing black sunglasses with reflective lenses and a black fedora hat. The man was carrying a black and white Lululemon shopping bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagTTC tagsex assault tagTPS tagsexual assault investigation tagTTC sexual assault tagtoronto police sexual assault investigation tagcoxwell station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers