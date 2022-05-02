Toronto police seek to identify suspect after woman reportedly sexually assaulted on TTC train

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) train.

In a press release, Toronto Police said the incident happened on April 29 just after 6:30 p.m., while she was on board a westbound TTC train at Coxwell Station.

Officers are now searching for a man between 45 and 55 years old, with a heavy build and a grey and black beard.

Police said he was seen wearing a red shirt, a grey under shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and worn-out brown and grey shoes.

Officers said he was also seen wearing black sunglasses with reflective lenses and a black fedora hat. The man was carrying a black and white Lululemon shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.