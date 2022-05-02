Princess Charlotte’s 7th birthday photos show just how fast kids grow up

Send this page to someone via email

New photos of Princess Charlotte, released this week ahead of her seventh birthday, show just how quickly kids grow up.

In honour of her birthday on Monday, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared three new photos of their middle child on Sunday, featuring a smiley princess among a field of flowers.

Charlotte, who’s looking so much like her dad these days, wore a cornflower blue sweater over one of her signature Peter Pan collars, as she posed among a field of bluebells near the family’s country home, Amner Hall.

In one of the photos, which were taken by Middleton, she’s seen hugging the Cambridge family’s new cocker spaniel, Orla, who the Duke and Duchess adopted after the death of their first dog, Lupo, in 2020.

Charlotte, born Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge on May 2, 2015, is fourth in line to the throne.

The newly released photos come on the heels of a series of photos of Charlotte’s younger brother, Louis, who celebrated his fourth birthday on April 23.

The photos, taken by the Duchess in what has become a tradition for each of her children’s birthdays, show the youngest prince playing on a beach.

Middleton’s photos often show the family enjoying time in nature. Last year’s birthday photos of Charlotte show the family’s only daughter on a swing outside her Norfolk, U.K. home.

View image in full screen Princess Charlotte on her sixth birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge

The next official photos of the Cambridge kids are likely to come next month when the family celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

