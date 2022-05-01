SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6 will be ready for U.S. review in June

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 1, 2022 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Moderna seeks approval to use vaccine for kids aged 5 and under' Moderna seeks approval to use vaccine for kids aged 5 and under
WATCH ABOVE: Moderna seeks approval to use vaccine for kids aged 5 and under

Moderna Inc’s MRNA.O chief medical officer said on Sunday the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6 years old will be ready for review by a Food and Drug Administration panel when it meets in June.

Moderna sought emergency use authorization from the FDA on Thursday.

An advisory panel of experts to the U.S. drug regulator will meet in June to review the request.

Read more: Moderna submits COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under to Health Canada for review

“I think the FDA now have all of the core fundamental data they need to be able to begin an application review. So yes, we’re very confident,” Dr. Paul Burton, the company’s chief medical officer, said in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Moderna’s vaccine could be the first to win U.S. approval for children under the age of 5. Pfizer Inc PFE.N also expects to have its vaccine data for children under 6 ready by the June review.

Click to play video: 'Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot appears effective against Omicron variant' Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot appears effective against Omicron variant
Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot appears effective against Omicron variant – Dec 20, 2021

“The safety profile we’ve seen in this vaccine in these very youngest kids is very reassuring – actual rates of safety events even lower than we’ve seen in the 6-year-olds to 12-year-olds and that’s great,” Burton said.

Trending Stories

Moderna’s vaccine is approved by the FDA for use in adults 18 and older. But it has yet to be approved for 6- to 17-year-olds in the United States despite gaining approval for that age group in Australia, Canada and the European Union. U.S. regulators have asked the company for more safety data.

Read more: ‘Quebec won the battle:’ Moderna announces vaccine production plant for Montreal

Story continues below advertisement

Burton said on Sunday the company is testing another booster shot that he believes will be superior to booster results the company announced on April 19. The booster shots target the Beta variant plus the original coronavirus.

Moderna expects to have large amounts of a new booster vaccine by this fall to protect against Omicron and other COVID-19 variants, he said.

— Reporting by Doina Chiacu

© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagmoderna tagFDA tagModerna COVID-19 Vaccine tagModerna Canada tagModerna vaccine for kids tagcovid vaccine for kids under 6 tagmoderna covid vaccine for under 6 tagmoderna FDA review tagmoderna vaccine for children tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers