Crime

SIU to investigate Bowmanville crash in Canadian Tire plaza after police chase

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 9:28 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The SIU logo. Global News

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a collision following a police chase that sent one person to hospital.

In a press release, the SIU said it had invoked its mandate to investigate an incident involving a police officer and member of the public.

According to the SIU, an 18-year-old man sustained an injury in the early hours of April 30 when his vehicle hit a light pole.

Read more: Man murdered on Thursday night lost brother to gun violence in 2013

At around 3:30 a.m. Durham Regional Police received a call in the area of Bowmanville Avenue and Northglen Boulevard in Haydon, the SIU said.

Trending Stories

Afterwards, police saw a “vehicle of interest” on Bowmanville Avenue and began to follow it.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said that, in a Canadian Tire plaza in Bowmanville, the vehicle that police were following hit a light standard. Three people inside the vehicle were arrested and one was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Click to play video: 'Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police' Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police
Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police – Mar 7, 2022
