Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: May 2022

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 12:15 pm
The May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Micheal Lam in Regina. View image in full screen
The May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Micheal Lam in Regina. Micheal Lam / Viewer Submitted

As spring continues to bloom in Saskatchewan, people are snapping stunning pictures of the beauty the province has to offer.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: April 2022

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Trending Stories

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for May:

Story continues below advertisement
11
The May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Micheal Lam in Regina. View image in gallery mode
The May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Micheal Lam in Regina. Micheal Lam / Viewer Submitted
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Photography tagPhotos tagYour Saskatchewan tagPictures tagYour Saskatchewan Photos tagYour Saskatchewan Pictures tagYour Saskatchewan Saskatoon Photos tagYour Saskatchewan Regina tagYour Saskatchewan Saskatoon tagYour Saskatchewan Regina Photos tagYour Saskatchewan Regina Pictures tagYour Saskatchewan Saskatoon Pictures tagsaskatchewan photography tagSaskatchewan photos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers