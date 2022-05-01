Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: May 2022

Send this page to someone via email

As spring continues to bloom in Saskatchewan, people are snapping stunning pictures of the beauty the province has to offer.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for May:

1 1 View image in gallery mode The May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Micheal Lam in Regina. Micheal Lam / Viewer Submitted