Canada

4 found dead after crashed aircraft discovered near Marathon, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 5:24 pm
8 Wing Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario on Monday December 20, 2021. View image in full screen
8 Wing Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario on Monday December 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An aircraft has been discovered crashed near Marathon, Ont., after concern was expressed about its whereabouts early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Air Division, part of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), told Global News that two RCAF aircraft — a CC-130H Hercules from Winnipeg-based 435 Squadron and CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 424 Squadron based at 8 Wing Trenton, Ont. — were sent to search for the missing plane “very early” in the morning.

Trending Stories

The crash-site was southeast of Sioux Lookout and difficult to access.

Read more: Search for two people, aircraft in Ontario enters fourth day: Canadian Armed Forces

A provincial helicopter assisted with the search, alongside Civil Air Search and Rescue Thunder Bay, according to the spokesperson.

“After homing in on the aircraft’s emergency locator beacon, the aircraft was found to have crashed, and tragically, there were no survivors among the four people on the aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

There were four people on board the aircraft. None of them survived.

