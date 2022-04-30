Dump truck drivers ink deal with industry partners, ending six week job action

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — More than a thousand dump truck operators across Ontario will soon be back on the job as six weeks of labour disruptions come to an end.

The Ontario Dump Truck Association says about 1,500 members who have been taking part in what it describes as job action will return to work on Sunday after securing key arrangements with numerous industry partners.

Read more: Ontario dump truck protest enters second week

The association says chief among these is a plan to develop a minimum standards agreement covering concerns such as access to washrooms, mandatory breaks, overloading vehicles and other health and safety issues.

It says meetings to hash out the agreement have been scheduled but offered no other details.

Story continues below advertisement

The association also says negotiations helped ink a higher hourly rate for bulk excavations.

Wages and safety concerns were at the heart of the job action, which got underway on March 21.