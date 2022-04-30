Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dump truck drivers ink deal with industry partners, ending six week job action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2022 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Dump truck protest enters second week' Dump truck protest enters second week
WATCH: Ontario’s Dump Truck Association has been striking for a week, they’re asking for increased wages and better safety standards. Morganne Campbell has more in this report. – Mar 28, 2022

TORONTO — More than a thousand dump truck operators across Ontario will soon be back on the job as six weeks of labour disruptions come to an end.

The Ontario Dump Truck Association says about 1,500 members who have been taking part in what it describes as job action will return to work on Sunday after securing key arrangements with numerous industry partners.

Read more: Ontario dump truck protest enters second week

The association says chief among these is a plan to develop a minimum standards agreement covering concerns such as access to washrooms, mandatory breaks, overloading vehicles and other health and safety issues.

Trending Stories

It says meetings to hash out the agreement have been scheduled but offered no other details.

Story continues below advertisement

The association also says negotiations helped ink a higher hourly rate for bulk excavations.

Wages and safety concerns were at the heart of the job action, which got underway on March 21.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
strike action tagDump Trucks tagOntario Dump Truck Association tagDump truck protest tagDump truck protest Ontario tagOntario dump truck strike tagOntario dump truck strike action tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers